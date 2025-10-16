In the post-COVID era, Ranveer Singh has delivered two 100 crore net grossers at the Indian box office, but the magic has been missing. Pre-pandemic, we saw the potential of the actor when he scored consecutive big-money spinners in the form of Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy. Now, it seems that his upcoming magnum opus, Dhurandhar, will revamp his glory and fetch big numbers. With this, he might impact Prabhas’ current position in Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

Where does Ranveer Singh currently stand in Star Ranking?

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scoring a century at the Indian box office, Ranveer Singh was credited with 100 points. His current tally stands at 1000 points, which places him in the 9th position in Koimoi Star Ranking. He’s standing below Prabhas and above Allu Arjun, who made big gains with just one film, Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

Ranveer to impact Prabhas’ ranking with Dhurandhar?

After a long time, Ranveer Singh’s film is enjoying good buzz on the ground level. His next big release, Dhurandhar, has already become one of the most anticipated films of 2025, thanks to a powerful teaser. Also, with the name of Aditya Dhar (director of URI) being associated, the film will barely go wrong. So, the 100 crore and 200 crore milestones look easily achievable.

If Dhurandhar enters the 100 crore club in India, Ranveer will secure 100 points, thus leveling with Prabhas (1000 points). And if it scores 200 crores, Ranveer’s tally will go up to 1200 points, thus overtaking Prabhas to grab the 8th spot in Star Ranking.

After Dhurandhar, which releases in December, Prabhas will get a chance within a month to overtake Ranveer Singh as his next, The Raja Saab, is scheduled to arrive in January 2026.

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

