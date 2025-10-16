Pawan Kalyan delivered the highest-grossing film of his career with They Call Him OG. The gangster drama is also the #1 Tamil grosser of 2025 worldwide. Unfortunately, it is still not a success and will miss out on a historic milestone in its global lifetime! Scroll below for the day 21 report.

OG Overseas Box Office Collection

Sujeeth‘s directorial opened to mixed reviews at the ticket windows, which spoiled the party, despite massive pre-release buzz. Despite that, the star power worked in favor as OG has surpassed every single Tamil film of 2025 at the overseas box office. In 21 days, it has accumulated 65.25 crore gross.

Will miss a major feat worldwide!

Within 48 hours of the big release, They Call Him OG had surpassed Bheemla Nayak (158.50 crore gross) to emerge as Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Expectations were huge, but the earnings began declining after the opening weekend.

At the domestic box office, the gangster drama has garnered 192.41 crores, which is approximately 227.04 crores in gross total. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total of OG reaches 292.29 crore gross.

All new benchmarks have been set for Pawan Kalyan globally! However, They Call Him OG will miss the 300 crore club in its lifetime, as it is reached its saturation. It would have marked the first triple century in Telugu cinema in 2025, along with the first-ever of the lead actor in history!

The game is almost over. Hopefully, Pawan Kalyan will turn the tables and finally debut in the 300 crore club with Ustaad Bhagat Singh in 2026.

OG Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget – 250 crores

India net – 192.41 crores

Budget recovery – 77%

India gross – 227.04 crores

Overseas gross – 65.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 292.29 crores

