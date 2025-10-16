Karthik Gattamneni’s fantasy action adventure Mirai has concluded its run at the North American box office. Teja Sajja has scored another victory, continuing his streak of success after HanuMan. He has also delivered the 2nd highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the overseas circuit. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Mirai North America Box Office Collection (Final Update)

According to Venky Box Office, Mirai has concluded its theatrical run in North America, grossing $3.07 million. This includes $2.83 million from the US, while the remaining $245K is from Canada. As one may have guessed, the major contribution is from the Telugu belt ($3.02 million). The Hindi language brought in around $55K.

Mirai had emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 at the North American box office until the arrival of Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG. Teja Sajja starrer has now wrapped up its run in the #2 spot.

A successful streak for Teja Sajja!

In 2014, Teja Sajja scored a massive success as HanuMan concluded its North American run, earning $5.44 million. It is his highest-grossing film of all time. Mirai has now marked his second consecutive success, which has crossed the $3 million mark in the overseas market.

Set for OTT release

After a successful run in theatres, Karthik Gattamneni‘s film is now heading for its digital release. Mirai is set to stream online on Sony LIV on October 20, 2025.

More about Mirai

The ensemble cast also features Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak. Produced by People Media Factor, the fantasy action adventure was released in theatres worldwide on September 12, 2025.

It has raked in 144.65 crore gross so far at the worldwide box office, and the theatrical run is yet to conclude.

