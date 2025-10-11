Teja Sajja starrer Mirai is close to concluding one month in theatres. It is a box office success, but nowhere close compared to his last blockbuster, HanuMan. In fact, the Telugu fantasy action adventure would need a 105% jump to match 2024 super-hit Telugu film. Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 29

Karthik Gattamneni’s directorial was released in 5 languages on September 12, 2025. It has wrapped up its theatrical journey in the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam versions. But Manoj Manchu co-starrer continued to add footfalls in the home ground, Telugu, although at a lower end now. As per Sacnilk, Mirai added 12 lakhs to the kitty on day 29.

It enjoyed a favorable 71% jump compared to 7 lakhs earned on the fifth Friday. The net box office collection in India wraps up at 94.36 crores after 29 days. Teja Sajja‘s film is very close to the 100 crore club, but will unfortunately miss achieving the feat in its domestic lifetime.

Mirai vs HanuMan Box Office (29-day comparison)

The 2024 Telugu superhero flick, HanuMan created havoc at the Indian box office. In 29 days, it had accumulated a whopping 193.55 crore net in India. In comparison, Teja Sajja’s latest release still needs a huge 105% jump to match that collection. That is an impossible task, although it has gained the success tag.

Take a look at the detailed week-wise comparison:

Mirai vs HanuMan

Week 1: 65.1 crores vs 89.8 crores

Week 2: 19.4 crores vs 60.6 crores

Week 3: 7.1 crores vs 30.01 crores



Week 4: 2.88 crores vs 12.67 crores

Total: 94.36 crores vs 193.55 crores

Mints 57% profits

The Telugu fantasy action adventure is made on a reported budget of 60 crores. In 29 days, it has raked in returns of 34.36 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI reaches 57%. It is a success, but not a hit at the Indian box office.

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 94.36 crores

ROI: 57%

India gross: 111.34 crores

Overseas gross: 32.8 crores

Worldwide gross: 144.14 crores

Verdict: Success

