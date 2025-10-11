Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 concluded its box office journey on a disappointing note. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial failed to live upto the hype. But it did manage to unlock a massive post-COVID milestone for the lead female, Kiara Advani. And the best is yet to come with Yash’s Toxic. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Kiara Advani at the post-COVID box office

Kiara Advani has delivered five movies in the post-pandemic phase. It began with the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, followed by JugJugg Jeeyo, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Game Changer, and War 2, being the latest release.

The YRF production was mounted on a massive budget of 325 crores. It earned 244.29 crores in its lifetime, recovering around 75% of its reported cost. It wrapped its Indian run as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Unlocks the 500 crore milestone!

As one must have guessed, War 2 is her highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. But it also helped Kiara Advani achieve a major box office milestone by crossing the 500 crore club. In fact, it went way past it.

Check out Kiara Advani films at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores JugJugg Jeeyo (2022): 85.25 crores Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 80.35 crores Game Changer (2025): 136.92 crores War 2 (2025): 244.29 crores

Total: 732.38 crores

Toxic could achieve the 1000 crore mark!

All eyes are now on Kiara’s next outing with Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas will create a storm at the box office. It only needs 267.62 crores in the kitty to help the Bollywood beauty unlock the 1000 crore mark.

If Toxic clocks the 1000 crore milestone, Kiara Advani will become the third Indian actress to attain the post-COVID feat. The only others on the list are Rashmika Mandanna (2702.19 crores) and Deepika Padukone (1432.17 crores).

