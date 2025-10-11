Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in key roles, concluded its 8-day extended opening week on a decent note. Yesterday, on day 9, it entered the second week by maintaining a steady pace as it benefited from the absence of major Hindi releases. The film continues to attract its share of audience amid a big competition from Kantara: Chapter 1 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Bollywood romantic comedy flick scored 44 crores during its first week. In the second week, it managed to secure a good show count for itself as it is attracting footfalls in big cities. Usually, on the second Friday, films witness a decline compared to the first Thursday. But in the case of this entertainer, there was a slight jump on the second Friday.

How much did Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

As per the official collection update, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned 2.5 crores on day 9, showing a jump over day 8’s 2.42 crores. Overall, it has earned 46.5 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 54.87 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10.11 crores

Day 2 – 6.01 crores

Day 3 – 7.8 crores

Day 4 – 8.2 crores

Day 5 – 3.25 crores

Day 6 – 3.6 crores

Day 7 – 2.61 crores

Day 8 – 2.42 crores

Day 9 – 2.5 crores

Total – 46.5 crores

Inches away from becoming Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser!

With 46.5 crores in the kitty, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film. Very soon, it’ll become her 3rd highest-grosser by surpassing Param Sundari. For those who don’t know, Param Sundari amassed 54.85 crore net in India. If compared, Janhvi’s latest release needs only 8.36 crores to overtake Param Sundari.

So, in the next few days, the romantic comedy will emerge as Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grosser.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 grossers:

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Param Sundari – 54.85 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 46.5 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores

