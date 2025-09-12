Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR were expected to make War 2 bigger and better. YRF spent a staggering budget of 325 crores on the action thriller. The content did not live upto the mark, and it will unfortunately not even enter the 200 crore club. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 29.

How much has War 2 earned in Hindi?

According to the official figures, War 2 accumulated only 44 lakhs in its fourth week, a 90% drop compared to 4.30 crores garnered in the previous week. The ticket windows became congested with the arrival of Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files, while Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara continued to add footfalls. All hopes are relinquished as the daily earnings have fallen below 5 lakhs.

The net box office collection of War 2 (Hindi) stands at 184.99 crores after 29 days. While it has surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial will fail to enter the top 50 Hindi grossers of all time.

Here’s the week-wise box office breakdown at the Hindi box office:

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 25.50 crores

Week 3: 4.30 crores

Week 4: 44 lakhs

Total: 184.99 crores

War 2 Box Office Collection (All Languages)

Along with Hindi, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer was released in Hindi and Telugu. In 29 days, it has made overall earnings of 244.32 crores, all languages included. It was made on a staggering budget of 325 crores. In almost a month, the makers could only recover 75% of the estimated cost, and will suffer losses of over 80 crores.

The action thriller is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It will, unfortunately, fail to beat Mahavatar Narsimha (246.62 crores) and enter the top 3.

War 2 Box Office Summary Day 29 (All Languages)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 244.32 crores

India gross: 288.29 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

Verdict: Losing

