Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the biggest surprises of 2025. Released amid minimal expectations, the film stunned everyone with its mind-blowing collections and strong legs. Not just in India, but the film is still minting moolah even in the overseas market. On Thursday (September 11), it concluded the 7-week run at the worldwide box office and is just a few lakhs away from overtaking Salman Khan’s first 300 crore grosser. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 49!

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 49 days?

Released on July 25, the Indian animated film faced stiff competition from several big films, but still, it managed to enjoy its share of audiences. It completed 49 days in theatres yesterday with a rocking number in the kitty. As per the latest collection update, the film has earned an estimated 246.82 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 291.24 crores.

Overseas, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned 28.2 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 49-day worldwide box office collection stands at 319.44 crore gross. Despite Mirai, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and other Bollywood films releasing today, this animated juggernaut has secured some shows for itself and is likely to take it past the 320 crore mark.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 246.82 crores

India gross – 291.24 crores

Overseas gross – 28.2 crores

Worldwide gross – 319.44 crores

Just a few lakhs away from Ek Tha Tiger

With a collection of 319.44 crore gross already in the kitty, Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to surpass Salman Khan’s first-ever 300 crore grosser, Ek Tha Tiger. For those who don’t know, Ek Tha Tiger did a business of 320 crore gross globally. If calculated, it is just 56 lakh away from the animated biggie. So, with more 57 lakh in the kitty, the film will overtake Ek Tha Tiger.

However, after beating Ek Tha Tiger, the Indian animated film won’t be able to surpass any other film and will end its run below Bharat (323.03 crore gross).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie North America Box Office: Turns Out To Be A Failure But Ends Up Being #1 Kollywood Grosser Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News