Jurassic World Rebirth kept moving even after its early arrival on PVOD platforms, and seventy days after release, the film has hit what looks like its last global milestone. On Monday, it climbed above Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the few successful titles from that studio in the past five years. Marvel’s downturn began back in 2023, when Wakanda Forever ($859.2m) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.5m) stood as rare successes in an otherwise disappointing phase.

Box Office Numbers: Jurassic World Rebirth vs Marvel Hits

The new entry in the dinosaur saga now stands at almost $862 million worldwide, more than $2 million higher than Ryan Coogler’s sequel on the all-time top 100 chart. At this point, it has reached number 93 in the history of global box office (per Box Office Mojo), and if its weekend holds steady, it could edge past The Hunger Games: Catching Fire at $865 million.

In North America, the film is nearly finished, sitting just under $340 million with only half a million added last weekend, but international markets have pushed it to over $500 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

North America – $339.1 million

International – $522.7 million

Worldwide – $861.9 million

Why Jurassic World Rebirth Didn’t Cross $1 Billion

Rebirth became the first film in the franchise’s new cycle not to cross the billion-dollar line. But the expectations for big tentpole films have shifted in the current landscape. Universal anticipated this and kept the budget around $180 million. Earlier chapters like Fallen Kingdom and Dominion relied heavily on China and Russia to boost their numbers, with Fallen Kingdom costing a massive $432 million and Dominion over $250 million. With those markets no longer reliable, studios have been scaling back.

The movie was designed to keep the franchise alive, going into production before even having a director, with Gareth Edwards stepping in only weeks before filming. Reviews leaned negative, leaving it at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences still turned up for dinosaurs on the big screen. Universal seems set to continue the story, with Scarlett Johansson leading again and joined by Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey. The adventure is now available to watch at home, closing one chapter and setting up the chance for more.

