Scarlett Johansson and Chris Pratt both gained immense global fame with their MCU roles. Now, they have another franchise in common, Jurassic World. But Jurassic World Rebirth is weaker than Chris Pratt’s reboot, Jurassic World. The movie is the 3rd highest-grossing movie of the year, but eons away from Pratt’s franchise-starter. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

The Scarlett Johansson starrer movie was released in early July and is the fourth-highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office. It opened with a $92.01 million collection. It has been released on digital platforms and is still running in the theaters. After over two months of release, the movie collected $338.5 million domestically.

It also earned remarkable numbers overseas. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $518.13 million internationally. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection has hit $856.66 million. It is the 3rd highest-grossing film worldwide in 2025.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film.

North America – $338.5 million

International – $518.1 million

Worldwide – $856.6 million

Jurassic World Rebirth Vs Jurassic World

Jurassic World, released in 2015, rebooted the Jurassic Park franchise and gave it a new life. All three films in this Chris Pratt-led series have grossed over $1 billion. Jurassic World is the highest-grossing film in the Jurassic Park franchise. It collected $653.4 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, it raked in $1.02 billion, and adding that to the domestic cume, its worldwide collection is $1.67 billion.

Rebirth is trailing by $813.4 million, behind Jurassic World’s worldwide collection. Scarlett Johansson-led reboot stands 48.7% behind Chris Pratt’s franchise starter and is unlikely to even reach the $900 million milestone. At the box office, Pratt’s Jurassic World clearly takes the win, while Johansson’s reboot falls short.

Luckily, Jurassic World Rebirth is a box office success, which secures the franchise’s future. The movie is available online and is also running in theaters.

