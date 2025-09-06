The Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis-starrer Freakier Friday is a box office success. The film has moved way ahead of its break-even target worldwide. It is now counting profits at the box office and has the potential to beat its predecessor’s global haul. Keep scrolling for more.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The comedy movie is still earning good numbers at the box office in North America and worldwide. On its fourth three-day weekend, it collected $6.7 million, dropping to #4 in the domestic box office rankings. After 30 days of release, it has collected $84.01 million.

The film has crossed the $50 million milestone overseas. According to Box Office Mojo, Freakier Friday collected $51.38 million internationally. Allied to the domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection is $135.39 million. It is expected to move closer to $150 million this weekend and may even cross the mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $84.0 million

International – $51.4 million

Worldwide – $135.4 million

Gained 20% more than its break-even target!

According to reports, Freakier Friday was made on a budget of $45 million. According to the industry’s rule, it needs 2.5 times the budget to break even. Based on that rule, the comedy drama required $112.5 million to break even, which it successfully achieved.

It is now counting profits at the box office with its $135.4 million global cume. After a month of release, Lindsay Lohan‘s movie has gained 20% more than its break-even number. This means Freakier Friday has not only recovered its costs but is now earning profits, giving it a strong box office status. It also boosts investor and studio confidence, increasing the franchise value.

The movie follows Anna, now a mother to a daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter, as she and Tess navigate the challenges of blending families—only to discover that lightning might strike twice. Freakier Friday was released on August 8.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Movie Is Less Than $1M Away From Beating This Daniel Craig-Led James Bond Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News