F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt is one of the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. It is moving closer to the top 190. The sports drama is less than a million away from beating a Daniel Craig-led James Bond movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has surpassed iconic films like The Passion of the Christ and Life of Pi at the worldwide box office. To enter the top 190, it will have to beat Logan’s $619.18 million global haul. It has a good hold at the box office and has come this far despite releasing in June.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, the film is running in 728 screens only at the North American box office. It has completed 70 days at the cinemas and has earned $188.5 million at the North American box office. Meanwhile, at the international box office, it has raked in $428 million, which is 69.4% of its total collection. Combining the domestic and international collections, the worldwide cume has hit the $616.5 million mark.

Here’s the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $188.5 million

International – $428.0 million

Worldwide – $616.5 million

Inches away from beating Daniel Craig-led Casino Royale

Casino Royale is the first James Bond film featuring Daniel Craig. It sis based on Ian Fleming’s 1953 novel of the same name. It collected $616.58 million at the box office worldwide and is the #192 highest-grossing film ever. Now, Brad Pitt‘s film is less than $1 million away from beating Casino Royale and movie closer to the top 190 highest-grossing films ever worldwide list.

What does this mean for F1: The Movie?

Casino Royale is one of the most successful James Bond movies ever and is credited with giving the franchise a new lease of life. Craig’s portrayal is widely loved and appreciated, and it began with this 2006 film. Surpassing this Mond movie would mean F1 has beaten a modern classic associated with prestige and longevity. It would also mark a significant win, outgrossing one of the most celebrated James Bond films. This would validate F1 as more than a niche motorsport drama, proving its mainstream global appeal and Brad Pitt’s enduring box office draw. It was released on June 27.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps North America Box Office: Needs A Little Over $10M To Enter 2025’s Top 5 Grossers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News