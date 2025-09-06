The Fantastic Four: First Steps is losing momentum further at the domestic box office. It is still significantly behind in cracking the 2025 top 5 domestic grossers list. The MCU movie needs to beat Sinners to enter this list, and with new releases, it has already dropped out of the top 5 of the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for more.
The MCU movie has surpassed several superhero/comic book movies to become among the top 40 highest-grossing superhero movies ever at the North American box office. It has crossed $500 million worldwide and is now counting profits at the box office. The film at least saved the MCU from hitting rock bottom by crossing break-even.
How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?
The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ daily collections have dropped below $300K on Wednesday and Thursday this week, despite running in 2,785 theaters. The MCU movie collected $288K on Wednesday and $248K on Thursday. After over 42 days of release, the film has collected $267.38 million at the North American box office.
Trending
How much further is it from cracking the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 list in North America?
According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the MCU movie is domestically the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It has surpassed How to Train Your Dragon‘s $262.95 million domestic haul. However, to crack the top five, it will have to surpass Sinners domestically. Sinners collected $278.57 million at the domestic box office. First Steps needs over $11 million to surpass Ryan Coogler‘s movie.
However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is tracking to earn around $275 million in its domestic run. Thus, it will remain below Sinners’ domestic haul and not break into the top five highest-grossing films of the year list.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year domestically.
- A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million
- Lilo & Stitch – $423.5 million
- Superman – $352.3 million
- Jurassic World Rebirth – $338.5 million
- Sinners – $278.6 million
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $267.4 million
- How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million
- Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million
- Thunderbolts* – $190.3 million
Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!
Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites North America Box Office: Registers Highest Previews Collection For R-Rated Horror Films Post-COVID
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News