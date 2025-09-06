The Fantastic Four: First Steps is losing momentum further at the domestic box office. It is still significantly behind in cracking the 2025 top 5 domestic grossers list. The MCU movie needs to beat Sinners to enter this list, and with new releases, it has already dropped out of the top 5 of the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie has surpassed several superhero/comic book movies to become among the top 40 highest-grossing superhero movies ever at the North American box office. It has crossed $500 million worldwide and is now counting profits at the box office. The film at least saved the MCU from hitting rock bottom by crossing break-even.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ daily collections have dropped below $300K on Wednesday and Thursday this week, despite running in 2,785 theaters. The MCU movie collected $288K on Wednesday and $248K on Thursday. After over 42 days of release, the film has collected $267.38 million at the North American box office.

How much further is it from cracking the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2025 list in North America?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the MCU movie is domestically the sixth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It has surpassed How to Train Your Dragon‘s $262.95 million domestic haul. However, to crack the top five, it will have to surpass Sinners domestically. Sinners collected $278.57 million at the domestic box office. First Steps needs over $11 million to surpass Ryan Coogler‘s movie.

However, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is tracking to earn around $275 million in its domestic run. Thus, it will remain below Sinners’ domestic haul and not break into the top five highest-grossing films of the year list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year domestically.

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $423.5 million Superman – $352.3 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $338.5 million Sinners – $278.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $267.4 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.9 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million Thunderbolts* – $190.3 million

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

