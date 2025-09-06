The Conjuring franchise is back with its fourth film, and probably the last one. It is The Conjuring: Last Rites, and it is already making news with its Thursday preview numbers. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return, along with Ed and Loraine Warren, to bring the Conjuring fans back to the cinemas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

However, the movie received below-average ratings from the critics. The critics gave it a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. However, the audience rating was above average, giving it a decent 79%. It is tracking to open with substantial numbers at the box office and could be the biggest opening in the franchise and for this year’s horror releases as well.

The Conjuring 4’s Thursday Previews Collections in North America

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, The Conjuring: Last Rites collected an impressive $8.5 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It has earned the biggest collection from the previews at the domestic box office for R-rated horror movies in the post-pandemic era by surpassing Nope’s $6.7 million preview collection. `It has also beaten a few more movies with its previews.

Records registered by its preview collection

As mentioned, it has recorded the biggest previews collection for R-rated horror movies post-COVID, beating Nope’s $6.7 million. It is also the 2nd biggest previews collection for overall horror movies in the post-pandemic era only below Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $13 million previews. It is the 4th biggest preview of all time for horror movies, only under IT’s $13.5 million, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice‘s $13 million, and IT: Chapter Two’s $10.5 million.

Opening weekend projection

According to industry trackers, The Conjuring 4 is expected to earn between $65 million and $70 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. This is the biggest debut for a The Conjuring film and will also be the biggest opening of the year for any horror movie, even surpassing Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, and Ben Hardy, was released on September 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

