Weapons has been one of the most surprising titles in Hollywood this year, turning into a blockbuster that few expected. Directed by Zack Cregger, who previously made only one film, the horror hit Barbarian, the movie has held its ground at the box office for nearly a month since its release. It stars Julia Garner, Amy Madigan, and Josh Brolin and has consistently drawn audiences, particularly in North America, where it has enjoyed remarkable strength.

Weapons Box Office Collection

The film has now reached almost $241 million worldwide, with 57% of that figure coming from North America, per Box Office Mojo. Internationally, Weapons has already crossed the $100 million mark. Meanwhile, it recently overtook The Conjuring 2’s domestic earnings with a collection of $137.1 million at home.

The Conjuring 2, centered on the infamous Enfield Poltergeist case, had a stronger worldwide appeal and still holds a lead of around $82 million over Weapons in total global collection. What separates these two is the way audiences received them.

Weapons became a heavy domestic favorite, while The Conjuring 2 enjoyed bigger international popularity thanks to the franchise name. Weapons has no trouble beating The Conjuring 2 on home ground before, but trails heavily when the worldwide market is considered.

Weapons Box Office Summary

Domestic – $137.1 million

International – $103.8 million

Worldwide – $240.9 million

The Conjuring 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $102.5 million

International – $220.3 million

Worldwide – $322.8 million

Weapons Shows Its First Real Dip In Box Office

Against the backdrop of the release of Conjuring 4, Weapons faced a small but significant turn in its own performance. Since its release on August 8, 2025, it maintained strong daily numbers, but this week (Wednesday, September 3) saw it fall below the $1 million mark in a single day domestically for the first time. This signals the beginning of a decline in its previously steady run.

With The Conjuring: Last Rites now competing directly and more films set to arrive soon, Weapons will struggle to maintain its earlier pace. The immediate goal is to cross $250 million worldwide, which could be possible if the weekend brings in a surge of viewers. However, reaching $300 million looks unlikely given the slowdown and the crowded release schedule ahead. For now, Weapons remains one of the year’s most unexpected box office triumphs, even if its climb is beginning to slow.

