Julia Garner has showcased her range with acclaimed performances in Ozark and Inventing Anna. This year marks a milestone in her career as she headlined three major theatrical releases — Wolf Man, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the horror thriller Weapons, directed by Zach Cregger.

Among the three, Marvel’s Fantastic Four stands tall with massive box office numbers, while Weapons has already crossed the $100 million mark worldwide and continues to grow. The big question now is whether Garner’s chilling horror flick can eventually surpass the superhero blockbuster’s remarkable success.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs Weapons Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office tally of Weapons via Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $89 million

International: $59.7 million

Worldwide: $148.7 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $247 million

International: $221 million

Worldwide: $468 million

Can Weapons Surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Collection?

Julia Garner takes on the role of Shalla-Bal, the Silver Surfer, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film brings Marvel’s first family to the big screen and has already raked in more than $468 million worldwide in under a month.

Don’t miss the Silver Surfer on the silver screen. Experience The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters now. Get tickets: https://t.co/qy8qR70zbu pic.twitter.com/FkpVEtascS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 8, 2025

Julia Garner’s horror thriller Weapons, which hit theaters on August 8, 2025, has pulled in $148 million globally. In the film, she plays Justine, a central figure in the mystery of missing children that has captivated audiences and critics alike. With its strong momentum, the movie is on track to comfortably cross the $200 million mark. However, surpassing The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ impressive $468 million haul looks highly unlikely, making the Marvel blockbuster Garner’s biggest box office success of the year.

#Weapons is the most unhinged, batshit crazy horror film of the year! The experience was truly gripping, intense, and thoroughly unsettling from start to finish. Julia Garner delivers an outstanding performance, Josh Brolin is exceptional, but Amy Madigan truly steals the film! pic.twitter.com/NDeDGum8wG — 𝚁𝚘𝚋𝚎𝚛𝚝 𝙰𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚢 (@robanthonyeadon) August 10, 2025

Julia Garner’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies

Julia Garner is definitely making her mark in the industry as an actress who can not only act but also mint money at the box office. Here are her 5 highest-grossing movies so far, via Box Office Mojo:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $468 million Weapons: $148 million Wolf Man: $34.1 million The Last Exorcism Part 11 (2013): $25 million Grandma (2015): $7 million

Julia Garner is having a notable year with several major releases, and reports suggest she may portray Madonna in an upcoming biopic. While Weapons continues to perform steadily at the box office, can it surpass The Fantastic Four: First Steps and its $468 million global total?

