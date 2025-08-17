James Gunn has taken Superman to new heights at the box office with his latest DC blockbuster. After his work on The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn stepped into his role as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios, bringing his signature style to the superhero everyone knows.

Superman Box Office Performance & Weekend Projections

In the movie, David Corenswet dons the cape this time, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Since its July 11 release, Superman quickly became the top-grossing superhero film of 2025, leaving behind Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, even as The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived two weeks later.

Superman Box Office Summary

Domestic – $337m

International – $251.7m

Worldwide – $588.7m

By its sixth weekend, Superman is expected to pull in $5.1 million domestically (per Screenrant), a number that won’t return it to the Top 5, after dropping from fourth to sixth place thanks to new releases like Weapons and Freakier Friday.

Superman Surpasses Spider-Man 3

Superman, which now has $337 million domestic collection as per Box Office Mojo, is also just $3m shy of pushing its domestic total to $340 million, which will cement its place as the third film of 2025 to cross the $340 million mark in the US, following Lilo & Stitch ($421.6m) and A Minecraft Movie ($423.5m). However, Superman has crossed 2007’s Spider-Man 3 ($336.5m) original domestic collection and claimed the 26th spot among the highest-grossing superhero films domestically.

Superman’s Potential To Break Into Top 25 & Top 20 Superhero Movies

The climb is not over yet, as Superman surpassing Thor: Love and Thunder at $343.2 million could move Superman into the Top 25. However, breaking into Top 20 is a taller task, as it would have to outgross Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which earned $381.5 million.

To reach that level, Superman needs to pull in roughly $44 million more, requiring around eight weekends like its sixth, which seems unlikely now that the movie is available on VOD. Even so, Gunn’s Superman has already left a strong mark and continues to rise steadily on the charts.

