Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror outing, Weapons, is maintaining an impressive streak at the global box office. With a worldwide haul of over $120 million, the film has already outperformed several notable 2025 releases, including Karate Kid: Legends, The Accountant 2, A Working Man, and The Monkey.

Within the horror genre, Weapons has edged past titles such as Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015), The Omen (2006), Saw V (2008), A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), and Haunted Mansion (2023) at the global box office. Beyond these, it has now surpassed multiple entries from the Final Destination franchise. Read on to see which Final Destination films Weapons has already outgrossed, and which ones it’s still chasing.

Weapons vs. Final Destination – Box Office Comparison

Here is the current box office tally of Weapons, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $71.5 million

International: $49 million

Worldwide: $120.5 million

Based on the latest figures, Weapons has already outgrossed the lifetime earnings of the first three Final Destination films worldwide.

Final Destination (2000): $112.9 million

Final Destination 2 (2003): $90.9 million

Final Destination 3 (2006): $118.8 million

Here’s how the next three entries in the Final Destination franchise performed globally:

The Final Destination (2009): $186.1 million

Final Destination 5 (2011): $157.8 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025): $285.3 million

At its current tally, Weapons is still trailing the last three films by approximately $65.6 million, $37.3 million, and $164.8 million, respectively.

Can Weapons Outgross The Entire Final Destination Franchise?

If it maintains its current momentum, Weapons is on track to surpass The Final Destination (2009) and Final Destination 5 (2011) in the coming days. However, Final Destination: Bloodlines is a different ballgame altogether. To surpass the sixth entry’s impressive global haul, Weapons would need another $164.8 million.

With strong word of mouth and steady box office traction both domestically and internationally, the milestone isn’t out of reach, but it won’t be easy either. Whether Weapons can climb that high is something the box office will decide in the weeks ahead.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

