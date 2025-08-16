With a stellar 94% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and a solid 7.9/10 IMDb rating, Zach Cregger’s Weapons has already outshone his solo directorial debut, Barbarian, not just in critical acclaim but also at the global box office. Widely hailed as one of the year’s best horror films, it has grossed over $108 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

After recently overtaking Danny Boyle’s 2002 horror hit 28 Days Later, Weapons has now also surpassed the lifetime earnings of an acclaimed movie starring Brad Pitt. Read on to find out which one.

Weapons Surpasses This Cult Brad Pitt Film

That movie is none other than David Fincher’s 1999 dark comedy psychological drama Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the lead roles. Interestingly, Weapons also holds a stronger Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score (94%) than Fight Club’s 81%. Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $64.1 million

International: $44.3 million

Worldwide: $108.4 million

(as of today)

Fight Club – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $37 million

International: $63.8 million

Worldwide: $100.9 million

It’s clear from the breakdown above that Weapons is already ahead of Brad Pitt’s Fight Club by around $7.5 million worldwide, and with its strong momentum, the gap is expected to widen further in the coming days.

Where Weapons Stand Among 2025’s Top-Grossing Horror Films

According to Box Office Mojo, these are some of this year’s top-grossing horror films at the worldwide box office so far:

Sinners – $365.9 million (Box Office Mojo) Final Destination: Bloodlines – $285.3 million (Box Office Mojo) 28 Years Later – $150.4 million (Box Office Mojo) The Monkey – $68.9 million (Box Office Mojo) I Know What You Did Last Summer – $62.5 million (Box Office Mojo)

With a worldwide haul of over $108 million, Weapons has already surpassed the worldwide grosses of the slasher reboot I Know What You Did Last Summer and Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey. It remains to be seen whether it can catch up to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, or challenge Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and the newest Final Destination installment.

Weapons – Story & Cast

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

Weapons – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Marvel Movie Poised To Outperform Transformers Sequel Amid Mixed Reception

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News