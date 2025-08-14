Zach Cregger’s latest horror film, Weapons, has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and is winning over cinephiles. With a 94% critics’ score and an 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s already being hailed as one of this year’s best horror films, alongside Sinners, 28 Years Later, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Beyond the stellar critical reception, Weapons is also performing impressively at the global box office. With a worldwide tally of nearly $92 million, the film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Zach Cregger’s previous hit, Barbarian ($45.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo). And now, it has even outgrossed a cult horror classic from the early 2000s. Read on to find out which one.

Weapons Has Outgrossed This Iconic Horror Film

We are talking about Danny Boyle’s iconic 2002 horror hit 28 Days Later. Here is how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $55.5 million

International: $36.5 million

Worldwide: $92 million

(as of today)

28 Days Later – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $45.1 million

International: $29.9 million

Worldwide: $75 million

That means Weapons is already ahead of 28 Days Later by about $17 million worldwide, and with its current momentum, the gap is only likely to grow in the coming weeks.

How Weapons Compares with 28 Days Later Sequels

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two sequels to 28 Days Later performed worldwide:

28 Weeks Later (2007) – $65.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) 28 Years Later (2025) – $150.4 million (Box Office Mojo)

This means that, in addition to surpassing 28 Days Later, Weapons has also outgrossed 28 Weeks Later. However, it’s still trailing behind 28 Years Later’s impressive $150.4 million global haul. Given its current momentum, though, it could close the gap and overtake Danny Boyle’s latest horror film in the coming weeks.

What’s Weapons All About

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone — all but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among others.

Weapons – Official Trailer

