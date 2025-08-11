Zach Cregger is a film director who has recently helmed the acclaimed horror film Weapons, which has generated a lot of buzz. And this isn’t the only high-profile project the budding director has under his belt, as Zach will also be working on an upcoming film reboot for Capcom’s iconic Resident Evil series.

However, Zach Cregger’s pivot into horror filmmaking is the latest chapter in a long, storied career. Read on to learn more about this rising star’s long and diverse career trajectory, from his start as a comedian to his pivot towards filmmaking.

Zach Cregger Was A Founding Member Of WKUK

Zach Cregger first attained prominence in the public eye as a founding member of the cult-favorite comedy troupe The Whitest Kids You Know (WKUK).

He was a founding member of this group alongside other iconic comedians such as Trevor Moore and Sam Brown. In subsequent years, the WKUK lineup would be finalized with the addition of Timmy Williams, and Zach’s acquaintance Darren Trumeter.

WKUK emerged in the public eye after the group won the Best Sketch Group award at the Aspen Comedy Festival and signed on with Fuse Network to produce a live-action comedy series. This series, The Whitest Kids You Know, ran for five seasons from 2007 to 2011.

While WKUK never reached the same fame as other comedy acts such as The Lonely Island or Please Don’t Destroy, it maintained a dedicated cult following throughout its entire run. The official YouTube channel for WKUK continues to reupload the group’s sketches.

Zach Cregger Would Eventually Pivot To Directing

Following the conclusion of the WKUK series, Zach made inroads into film directing alongside Trevor Moore with the release of Miss March and The Civil War on Drugs. He also appeared in comedy films such as 2008’s College and 2014’s Date and Switch.

Zach would establish a strong niche as a horror filmmaker with the release of 2022’s Barbarian, which starred Georgina Campell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Right out of the gate, Zach received critical acclaim for his solo directorial debut, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%.

Zach has continued his streak of acclaimed horror filmmaking with the recent release of Weapons, which was released on August 8, 2025. The film follows the case of seventeen children who disappear one night, as if taken away by a mysterious force. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan and has received a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $42 million in its opening weekend.

While Zach Cregger continues to build up a reputation as a stellar comedian-turned-director, following in the footsteps of Jordan Peele, he will also be working on a Resident Evil reboot. Capcom’s Resident Evil series has had a long history of film adaptations, from a seven-film series starring Milla Jovovich to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City starring Robbie Amell.

Zach Cregger explains his approach for his upcoming ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ movie. “I’m definitely not trying to be completely obedient to the lore of the games. I’m trying to tell a story that feels authentic to the experience you get when you play the games” (Source: @SFXmagazine) pic.twitter.com/edsvQ7NAKH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 15, 2025

