Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps crashes at the box office every weekend. It has once again faced a steep drop in North America and lost the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. However, the film has successfully surpassed Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This is the 37th film in the MCU, and it features a fresh new cast comprising Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team, alongside Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson. It recently entered this year’s top 10 grossers list worldwide, and according to reports, a sequel is in development.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps box office collection on its 3rd weekend in North America

As per Box Office Mojo, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected just $15.5 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film witnessed a harsh decline of -60% from its second three-day weekend. It also lost 525 theaters, including IMAX, on Friday. It is at #3 in the domestic box office chart. With that, the film has hit the $230.4 million cume in North America.

3rd three-day weekend breakdown

Friday, Day 15- $4.5 million

Saturday, Day 16 – $6.4 million

Sunday, Day 17 – $4.6 million

Total – $15.5 million

Surpasses Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the domestic box office

The Fantastic Four movie has surpassed the $224.5 million collection of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The 2021 movie starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina received praise for exploring and representing Asian culture. It is a standout film in the MCU. Shang-Chi was the #24 highest-grossing film in the MCU in North America, but that title has been snatched away by the Pedro Pascal-led movie.

More about the F4 movie

The future of The Fantastic Four: First Steps turned weaker than before this weekend. It is now projected to earn between $260 million and $265 million at the domestic box office in its original run. Pedro Pascal-starrer The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25, and it is set in the 1960s of a retro-futuristic world, where the superhero team must protect the planet from the planet-eating cosmic being Galactus [played by Ralph Ineson].

