James Gunn’s Superman is soaring high at the cinemas despite the competition. It has strong legs at the box office, beating films left, right, and center. Superman has edged closer to beating the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise-led magnum opus, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, aka Mission: Impossible 8. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There have been many speculations on the film’s break-even numbers. Some reports claimed that, by industry rules, it needs around $750 million to break even at the box office. However, James Gunn recently called those reports utter nonsense. With the movie already over $560 million worldwide, it is likely near or profitable under most scenarios. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said for Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

Superman at the worldwide box office

David Corenswet starrer Superman is enjoying a great time at the cinemas, and people are still enjoying this superhero flick. Gunn’s film collected $2.2 million on its 5th Friday, bringing the domestic cume to $325.64 million, which is way ahead of the domestic gross of Mission: Impossible 8. Internationally, the film has collected $243.9 million, and allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide total has hit $569.5 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $325.6 million

International – $243.9 million

Worldwide – $569.5 million

On track to beat Mission: Impossible 8 worldwide

The Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in May this year. With over $550 million in collections worldwide, it is the fifth highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year. The global total of the film stands at $594.67 million. Superman is less than $30 million away from surpassing MI 8 as Hollywood’s fifth highest-grosser of the year.

According to reports, the DCU movie is expected to earn between $7-$9 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America, increasing the global collection between $576-$579 million. The film will be able to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning if it earns another $20 million from the international markets. Even if it fails to cross the $594.7 million global haul of MI 8 this weekend, it will be done before Superman hits its 6th weekend. David Corenswet’s film will beat Tom Cruise’s magnum opus very soon.

More about Superman

In James Gunn’s film, Superman struggles to bridge the gap between his Kryptonian heritage and his human life as reporter Clark Kent. Representing truth, justice, and the human way, he confronts a world that now considers these ideals outdated. The movie was released on July 11.

