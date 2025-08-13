The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s latest reboot of its First Family superhero team, received glowing reviews from both critics and moviegoers, boasting an 86% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score and 91% audience score. The film opened strongly at the box office but experienced a sharp drop in its second weekend.

Despite the setback, it has already outgrossed several 2025 titles, such as Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, Sinners, and 28 Years Later, and currently ranks among the year’s top ten highest-grossing films worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, First Steps’ global tally now stands at $437 million. In doing so, it has surpassed the total of another film in the iconic Terminator franchise and is now closing in on overtaking a relatively recent installment from the same series. Read on to find out which Terminator movies we’re talking about, and how they stack up against the Fantastic Four reboot.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Outgrosses A Terminator Film, Closing In On Another

The Terminator entry that First Steps has overtaken is the 2003 release, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, which earned over $433 million worldwide. That puts First Steps ahead by roughly $4 million globally. Next on its radar is Terminator Genisys (2015), which amassed nearly $440 million worldwide. The Marvel outing only needs another $3 million to surpass Genisys.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $232.4 million

International: $204.6 million

Worldwide: $437 million

Depending on when you’re reading this, the Fantastic Four reboot may have already overtaken Terminator: Genisys.

How The Fantastic Four Reboot Compares With Other Terminator Movies

Here are the global box office totals for the Terminator films, listed in order of their worldwide box office collections per Box Office Mojo:

Terminator: Genisys (2015): $440 million Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003): $433 million Terminator Salvation (2009) – $371 million Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) – $261 million Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – $205 million The Terminator (1984) – $38.3 million

With a worldwide haul of $437 million, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already surpassed all Terminator entries at the global box office except for Terminator: Genisys.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Freakier Friday Worldwide Box Office: Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback Crosses $46M, Becoming Her Biggest Hit In The Past Decade

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News