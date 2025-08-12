James Cameron has directed two Terminator movies: The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991). The sci-fi action franchise is one of the oldest and longest-running in Hollywood. Cameron’s movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, and Paul Winfield.

In an interview, the Avatar director said he would think thoroughly before making movies like The Terminator. The director revealed that when he was making the 1984 movie, he realised he knew nothing about guns. However, he further stated that it’s America, and he can just go buy a gun wherever he wants.

Why James Cameron Wouldn’t Make The Same Terminator Today

The Terminator movies are incomplete without guns, but James Cameron isn’t willing to make something that would fetishize them. The director told Variety, “I knew nothing about guns. And then I thought, ‘This is America, I can just go buy them!’ I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now.”

“I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach,” added the Titanic director. After James’ films, the franchise had four more movies: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Meanwhile, in 2022, James revealed that he is working on a Terminator reboot script, but nothing has been finalised. Actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton revealed in the past that they would not appear in the future movies of the franchises, if made.

James Cameron’s last release was Avatar: The Way of Water. The director is gearing up for the third installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to release on December 19, 2025. The epic sci-fi film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, David Thewlis, Oona Chaplin, and Michelle Yeoh.

