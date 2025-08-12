The Star Wars film franchise is exploring new frontiers with its upcoming film to be directed by Shawn Levy. The movie, tentatively titled Star Wars: Starfighter, has revealed much of its cast already and is set to release sometime in 2027.

Exact details of the film’s plot and characters are as of yet unknown, aside from the fact that it is set in the canon of Disney’s sequel trilogy of films, after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Per reporting from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the cast members confirmed for the film so far include Ryan Gosling in the lead role, and Matt Smith and Mia Goth being cast as villains.

Star Wars: Starfighter features a lineup of accomplished actors with many high-profile roles under their belt. Ryan Gosling has been a prominent leading man in Hollywood for many years, with a number of high-profile roles dating back to his work as a child actor in the early ‘90s, before he made his breakthrough as an adult in 2001’s The Believer and in 2004’s The Notebook. More recently, Ryan Gosling will star in the science fiction film Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir’s novel of the same name.

Matt Smith is a British actor who became a household name after his role as the Eleventh Doctor in the seminal BBC series Doctor Who, which he starred in from 2010 to 2013. He currently plays the morally grey wildcard Daemon Targaryen in House of Cards, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series and has run for two seasons. He has also played the villainous vampire Milo in 2022’s Morbius.

Mia Goth has been headlining the acclaimed X horror film franchise since its debut with the first film, X, in 2022. She continued to build her global reputation as a horror film stalwart with roles in the sequel films Pearl and MaXXXine. Aside from the X film franchise, Mia Goth has also starred in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, 2018’s A Cure for Wellness, and 2020’s Emma.

Shawn Levy Has Had A Storied Filmmaking Career

Aside from the stellar names carrying Star Wars: Starfighters, there is the director, Shawn Levy. Levy started out directing comedy films in the early 2000s, including 2002’s Big Fat Liar, 2003’s Cheaper by the Dozen, and 2006’s The Pink Panther.

More recently, Shawn Levy has been an executive producer on Netflix’s hugely successful Stranger Things series. He’s also directed numerous acclaimed projects with Ryan Reynolds, including 2021’s Free Guy, and the 2024 smash hit Deadpool and Wolverine, which revitalized the Marvel Cinematic Universe and became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

With all the heavyweight talents confirmed to be working on the upcoming Starfighters film, the anticipation for more details continues to be strong. The film is shaping up to be among 2027’s most eagerly-awaited releases.

