Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Terminator and its installments are some of Hollywood’s most popular action films. While fans would love yet another installment in the franchise, social media stirred up their sentiments with the posters of an alleged installment of the film. They shared Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill’s pictures on their post. Scroll below to get all the deets!

The first and second films in the franchise were directed by James Cameron, who has also given audiences movies like Titanic and Avatar. The 1984 film was about Arnie, a cyborg assassin from the future burdened with the task of killing Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor. There are six films in the franchise.

Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill are two of the most famous names in Hollywood. A Facebook page, YODA BBY ABY, recently shared two AI-generated posters of a new Terminator film with Margot and Henry in them. The Barbie actress could be seen in a geared-up attire with a young boy with her in the poster. For the record as per reports, the Facebook page is known for making fake posters and releasing false press releases as such.

The caption on the picture says, “MARGOT IS SARAH CONNOR!!! 2025!!! Get ready for a riveting return to the future with the remake of The Terminator, featuring Margot Robbie as the fierce Sarah Connor. In a post-apocalyptic world, witness Sarah’s relentless determination as she raises her ten-year-old son, John, amid the chaos unleashed after Judgment Day. Brace yourself for a thrilling blend of action and emotion as the iconic saga takes a bold leap into a new era. Coming to theaters in 2025.”

In the other poster, Henry Cavill could be seen as The Terminator. However tempting the idea of Cavill and Margot in a reboot of the hit franchise might be, it ain’t happening. It did leave the netizens thrilled about it.

Users praised the duo in the post’s comment section and thought casting them together for The Terminator reboot would be great.

One of the users wrote, “It’s gonna be quite a vista; those two are [fire emoticons].”

Another said, “I would so watch this.”

A third Facebook user wrote, “Best superman, best sherlock holmes, hopefully a great Terminator.”

One of them, praising Margot Robbie, wrote, “She got the energy to make it work.”

Followed by a netizen saying, “Yes. This is a new concept. Definitely a must watch.”

And “New era.”

It is disappointing that this is entirely fake and AI-generated, but we hope the makers of the Terminator franchise are taking notes and everyone’s wish manifests into a reboot with Henry Cavill and Margot Robbie in the lead.

Check out the AI-generated posters here:

On the work front, Margot Robbie was last seen in Barbie, which did exceptionally well at the box office. On the other hand, Henry Cavill will be seen in Argylle opposite Dua Lipa, and it is set to release in 2024.

As for the Terminator film franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate came out in 2019.

