English actor Jason Statham is known for playing no-nonsense, rugged roles, a persona that has made him one of Hollywood’s most popular and dependable actors. Over the years, the 58-year-old actor has featured in many popular films, including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Italian Job, The Expendables, the Fast & Furious films, and Wrath of Man.

Now, one of his relatively lesser-known movies is making waves in the streaming world. We are talking about the action-packed revenge thriller The Beekeeper. The film is currently ranked No. 4 on HBO’s Top 10 Movies worldwide, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to find out what the film is all about, whether it’s worth watching, and where to stream it in India.

The Beekeeper – Plot & Cast

Helmed by David Ayer (Director – Fury, Suicide Squad), the explosive actioner features Jason Statham in the titular role of a beekeeper and former highly skilled assassin, who is pulled back into the dangerous and violent world he left behind. After his close friend loses everything in a phishing scam and takes her own life, he goes on a brutal rampage using his lethal skills to destroy the organization behind it.

Where to Watch The Beekeeper

The film is currently available to stream in India on Lionsgate Play and can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in the U.S. can watch it online on Prime Video and other digital platforms.

Is The Beekeeper Worth Watching?

The film holds a 71% critics’ score and a significantly higher audience score of 92% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. If you are a Jason Statham fan or enjoy watching action revenge thrillers, The Beekeeper will keep you hooked throughout its 1 hour and 45-minute runtime.

Two More Recent Jason Statham Action Films Worth Checking Out On OTT

In addition to The Beekeeper, action movie buffs can also watch these two Jason Statham films streaming in India:

Wrath of Man (2021) – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Lionsgate Play Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023) – Streaming Lionsgate Play & Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

The Beekeeper – Official Trailer

