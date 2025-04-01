A Working Man’s Director David Ayer is an American filmmaker known for his gritty, morally complex characters and intense action. He wrote The Fast and the Furious, which has given viewers some adrenaline-rushing actioners. His film starring Jason Statham has been released in the theatres, and as its fate gets decided at the box office, let’s take a quick look at the filmmaker’s last five films. Keep scrolling for more.

Ayer’s films deal with gangs and police corruption. He made his directorial debut with Harsh Times. Some of his other films include Sabotage, Street Kings, and End of Watch. Ayer directed the 2016 DC movie Suicide Squad. His stories often center on rugged, imperfect men navigating perilous environments driven by loyalty, honor codes, or the need to survive. Brotherhood, camaraderie, and betrayal serve as recurring themes throughout his narratives.

David Ayer’s A Working Man has been received well by the viewers, who gave it 89% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. However, the critics have a different opinion, and they have given the movie 49% only. The film opened with great numbers at the box office and is expected to be a financial success, but it might not be as successful as his last movie, The Beekeeper. It was released last and also features the action superstar Jason Statham.

Now, based on the data from Box Office Mojo, we have ranked the filmmaker’s last five movies; let’s see how they did at the box office.

5. The Tax Collector (2020) – $1.32 million

4. Sabotage (2014) – $22.12 million

3. The Beekeeper (2024) – $162.6 million

2. Fury (2014) – $211.82 million

1. Suicide Squad (216) – $749.2 million

David Ayer’s second collab with Jason Statham has crushed the industry’s projections with its solid $15.5 million opening weekend in North America. The film has collected $32.11 million worldwide in its debut weekend. The film revolves around leaving behind a decorated military career in black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.

David co-wrote the film’s script with Sylvester Stallone, which was released in the theatres on March 28.

