Jason Statham is winning hearts and minting cash with his latest film, A Working Man. It has just opened in the theatres and has helped the lead star’s global box office hit a spectacular milestone. The film has helped Statham become one of the highest-grossing movie stars ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

As discussed in a previous report, Statham started with supporting roles and then got his solo movies, becoming one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood. Some of his biggest movies include The Meg and its sequel and the Fast & Furious franchise. Meanwhile, Statham’s 2025 release has topped the domestic box office chart on its opening weekend in North America.

A Working Man, directed by David Ayer, also stars Michael Pena and David Harbour. The film’s opening weekend actuals came in higher than initially reported. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it collected $15.5 million in the United States on its debut weekend. This includes $1.1 million from the Thursday previews, followed by $5.6 million on Friday opening, $5.8 million on Saturday, and $4.1 million on Sunday.

At the overseas box office, the Jason Statham starrer debuted with a $16.6 million collection, and thus, the film’s global opening was $32.11 million. Now, according to The Numbers via Collider, Jason’s worldwide box office career total has crossed the $8.5 billion mark owing to the latest film, A Working Man’s debut collections.

The report also revealed that Jason Statham had become one of the 100 highest-grossing movie stars ever. Statham starrer Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious’ global totals contribute more than 25% of his $8.5 billion career box office total. This is Jason’s second collaboration with David Ayer after the success of last year’s The Beekeeper. A Working Man was released in the theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

