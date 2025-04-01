Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke has achieved an interesting feat at the box office in North America, both overall and for its re-issue opening weekend. This is a notable feat because the movie is battling several new movies across genres yet made a place for itself among others. The film’s remastered version, running only in IMAX theatres, has successfully surpassed its original run and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’s US haul to achieve an interesting feat. Keep scrolling for more.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was released in Japan in December 2020 and North America in February 2020. It is the second film in the franchise based on an original story featuring the characters of the My Hero Academia manga by Kohei Horikoshi. Two more installments in the series followed, and the latest one came out in August 2024.

According to the weekend update by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Studio Ghibli’s Princess Mononoke surpassed the film’s OG run in 1999. It has opened only in 330 IMAX theatres in the United States. This weekend, the Japanese anime feature earned more than the MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World. It has collected $3.87 million on its re-issue opening weekend with an average of $12.1K per theatre at the North American box office.

The Studio Ghibli movie collected $2.00 million on its opening day in the United States, followed by $1.09 million on Saturday and $773K on Sunday. Therefore, the remastered version has surpassed the OG run of $2.4 million by 61.25%. It has taken the overall collection of the movie in North America to an estimated $14.9 million, beating the US haul of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’s $13.3 million to become the 12th highest-grossing anime film in North America’s history.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Princess Mononoke has collected $8.7 million at the domestic box office and $165.63 million overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to $174.40 million. In its original release, the movie collected $144K in its opening weekend. The film’s remastered version was released on IMAX screens in the United States on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

