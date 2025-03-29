Ghibli Studio is one of the most popular production studios in Japan, known for its amazing animations. The 1997 classic Princess Mononoke’s remastered version has been re-released in the United States exclusively in IMAX theatres. The film has earned more than films like Captain America: Brave New World and Mickey 17. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The animated feature was written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. The fantasy film was set in the Muromachi period of Japanese history and follows a young Emishi prince who journeys west to cure his cursed arm and becomes embroiled in the conflict between Irontown and the forest of the gods. There is also a feud between Lady Eboshi and a human girl raised by wolves named San. The animation was produced by Toshio Suzuki and animated by Studio Ghibli.

Princess Mononoke features the voices of Yōji Matsuda, Yuriko Ishida, Yūko Tanaka, Kaoru Kobayashi, Masahiko Nishimura, Tsunehiko Kamijō, Akihiro Miwa, Mitsuko Mori, and Hisaya Morishige. According to reports, it was the first Studio Ghibli film to be released internationally. Over the years, it developed a cult following similar to other Ghibli movies.

The movie has been re-released in a 4K remastered version at the IMAX theatres in North America. The Ghibli Studios’ movie has been released in just 330 IMAX theatres in the United States. It has once again shown the power of Ghibli. Princess Mononoke collected $1.2 million on the first day of its re-release. It is an estimated 50% of what the animated feature earned back in 1997 during its original run.

Princess Mononoke collected $2.4 million in the United States in 1997. The Ghibli movie is running in IMAX for a limited time. It occupied the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart on Thursday, just behind Snow White’s $1.8 million Thursday daily. Hayao Miyazaki’s film beat Captain America: Brave New World‘s $381.9K and Mickey 17’s $317.62K to achieve the #2 spot.

Ghibli’s movie Princess Mononoke is now running in IMAX theatres in the United States.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

