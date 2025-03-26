Captain America: Brave New World crossed a major milestone at the global box office, and it might be its last one. It is also on track to cross a major milestone at the box office in North America. Anthony Mackie’s film lacks the previous appeal of the Captain America movies, but the box office is overall going through a dull phase.

Previously, people would have placed their bets on Marvel, but after Avengers: Endgame, things have changed. Not all MCU movies are performing extremely well. The Marvels and Ant-Man 3 majorly underperformed, and now Mackie’s film is experiencing a lukewarm run. Luckily, since Snow White did not receive a warm welcome at the cinemas, Captain America 4 still has a chance. Keep scrolling for more.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Captain America: Brave New World collected a modest $383K on Monday across 2900 locations in North America. The film experienced a decline of 29% from the previous Monday. The total domestic gross stands at $192.42 million. It is around $8 million away from reaching the $200 million mark.

For the unversed, Captain America 4 collected $4 million on its sixth three-day weekend in the United States. The movie lost 350 theatres on Friday and experienced a decline of 28.1% from last weekend. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, it has grossed $3.1 million this weekend. It surpassed the $208.7 million mark internationally. The MCU flick has crossed the $400 million mark. Its worldwide cume has hit the $401.70 million mark.

Captain America: Brave New World’s latest global collections helped the franchise cross the $2.6 billion mark, an interesting feat. However, the film has barely hit breakeven, as its reported budget is a massive $180 million.

Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie, was released in the theatres on February 14.

