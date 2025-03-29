Jason Statham’s film A Working Man opens in cinemas in China. It has started its journey at a favorable spot despite earning less than Jason Statham’s previous release, The Beekeeper. Ne Zha 2 has been ruling at the Chinese box office for about two months, isolated at #1. Therefore, budging it from the top spot is an impossible task at the moment, but the movie has earned one of the top three spots. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been directed by David Ayer, who also did The Beekeeper with Jason. It was a financial success, and this might be a box office success as well. This movie has also been released in the US. It is an action-thriller film starring Michael Peña and David Harbour. It has been internationally released by Warner Bros Pictures and Amazon MGM Studios through Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in the United States.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, David Ayer’s A Working Man almost surpassed Snow White’s three-day opening in just one day with its release-day collection. Jason Statham’s movie opened at #2 with a gross collection of $845K on Friday. The film played over 59K screenings in China. The opening-day collection is lower than The Beekeeper’s $1.2 million, which was also a David Ayer and Jason Statham collaboration.

The report also mentioned that the film’s opening day collection is lower than The Ballad of Song Birds and Snakes’ $1.2 million and Shazam 2’s $1.3 million but higher than Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’s $810K. It has debuted at #2 in China as the animated feature still isolates the #1, Ne Zha 2.

A Working Man has collected $140K in pre-sales for Saturday. It plays across 72K screenings today. The Jason Statham starrer is eyeing a $2.5 million to $4 million opening in its three-day weekend in China. Meanwhile, in the United States, the action thriller is expected to earn more than $13.5 million in its debut weekend. The actioner will give tough competition to Snow White for the #1 spot on the US box office chart.

Jason Statham‘s film received 53% from the critics and a splendid 90% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. It was released in the theatres on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Despite 44% Drop, Beats Officer On Duty To Become #1 Malayalam Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News