Chiyaan Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran is picking up the pace at the Indian box office. It enjoyed the Eid holiday on Monday and witnessed a good jump in collections. It is inches away from becoming the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Scroll below for day 5 updates!

A successful Monday!

As per Sacnilk, S U Arun Kumar’s directorial earned 4.50 crores on day 5. It witnessed growth of 22% compared to 3.70 crores earned on Friday. The Eid holiday surged the footfalls throughout the day. The action drama raked 4.30 crores in Tamil, while the remaining sum came from the Telugu belt.

The total box office collections of Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office come to 23.65 crores. Take a look at the revised daily breakdown below:

Day 1- 3.20 crores

Day 2- 3.70 crores

Day 4- 5.50 crores

Day 4- 6.75 crores

Day 5- 4.50 crores

Total: 23.65 crores

The regular working days start today, and it is now to be seen how well it holds the momentum until the arrival of the second weekend. The word-of-mouth is favorable, so Chiyaan Vikram’s film has the potential to achieve massive heights in its lifetime run.

Veera Dheera Sooran vs top 10 Kollywood grossers

Veera Dheera Sooran had previously surpassed Murmur, Game Changer, and Kadhalikka Neramillai, among others, to become the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It is now on its way to stealing the 4th spot from Kudumbasthan, which earned 23.72 crores in its lifetime. That milestone will be easily unlocked today with only 0.07 crore (7 lakh) more in the kitty.

After that, the race will be against the top 3 grossers in Kollywood.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Dragon: 88.38 crores

Vidaamuyarchi: 78.58 crores

Madha Gaja Raja: 47.57 crores

Kudumbasthan: 23.72 crores

Veera Dheera Sooran: 23.65 crores

