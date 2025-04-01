Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumar starrer L2: Empuraan is enjoying massive footfalls all across the globe. The action thriller made the most of the Eid benefit on Monday and enjoyed a 5-day extended weekend. It has surpassed the lifetime of Lucifer (2019) but ‘success’ is yet to be attained. Scroll below for the day 5 box office update!

Maintains rock-solid hold

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial packed a solid first weekend, earning 59 crores. On day 5, it added 11 crores more to the kitty. As per Sacnilk, it has earned 12.6 crores in the Malayalam belt, followed by Tamil (47 lakhs), Hindi (25 lakhs), Kannada (3 lakh), and Telugu (3 lakh). Thanks to the Eid holiday, L2: Empuraan could match its Friday collections of 11.10 crores.

Check out the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1- 21 crores

Day 2- 11.10 crores

Day 3- 13.25 crores

Day 4- 13.65 crores

Day 5- 11 crores

Total: 70 crores

L2: Empuraan vs Officer on Duty

Mohanlal starrer is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It has left behind Rekhachithram, Ponman, and Identity, among others, in the top 10.

At the second spot is Officer on Duty, which made box office collections of 30.82 crores in India. This means L2: Empuraan has made 127% higher collections than the 2nd highest Malayalam grosser of 2025 in only five days.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

L2: Empuraan is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of 180 crores. It has recovered 39% of its cost in five days. While the Mohanlal starrer is achieving massive milestones in its box office run, factually, the ‘success’ verdict is still far away.

