Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The action thriller released on March 27, 2025, is setting new benchmarks with its flourishing box office collections. It has concluded four days on a victorious note. Scroll below for the early trends for Sunday.
A blockbuster Sunday!
The occupancy throughout the day remained impressive. Due to the Eid holiday tomorrow, the night shows witnessed tremendous footfalls. As per the early trends, L2: Empuraan added collections of 14-16 crores more to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed a jump of around 3-17% compared to 13.62 crores earned on the previous day.
The 4-day total at the Indian box office now stands somewhere between 60.12-62.12 crores. Mohanlal starrer has officially gone past the 50 crore mark and is possibly the fastest Malayalam film to have achieved the feat in the domestic circuit.
Trending
Take a look at the L2: Empuraan box office breakdown (net collections) below:
- Day 1- 21 crores
- Day 2- 11.50 crores
- Day 3- 13.62 crores
- Day 4: 14-16 crores (estimates)
Total: 60.12-62.12 crores
Highest opening weekends of 2025 in Malayalam cinema
L2: Empuraan was released on Thursday, which means it enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend.
Check out the top opening weekends of Mollywood films in 2025:
- L2: Empuraan: 60.12-62.12 crores (estimates)
- Rekhachithram: 11.36 crores
- Officer on Duty: 9.13 crores
- Dominic and the Ladies Purse: 6.45 crores
- Identity: 5.6 crores
- Ponman: 3.97 crores
- Pravinkoodu Shappu: 3.73 crores
- Oru Jaathi Jathakam: 2.41 crores
Clearly, Mohanlal starrer has scored 437% higher first weekend than Rekhachithram, which also enjoyed a 4-day opening weekend. The action thriller has stolen its #1 spot from the list. But the best is yet to come as it will enjoy another huge day tomorrow due to Eid holiday.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.
Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 3: Becomes Mohanlal’s Highest-Grosser Post-COVID With 18% Jump Of Saturday!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News