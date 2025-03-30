Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer L2: Empuraan is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. The action thriller released on March 27, 2025, is setting new benchmarks with its flourishing box office collections. It has concluded four days on a victorious note. Scroll below for the early trends for Sunday.

A blockbuster Sunday!

The occupancy throughout the day remained impressive. Due to the Eid holiday tomorrow, the night shows witnessed tremendous footfalls. As per the early trends, L2: Empuraan added collections of 14-16 crores more to the kitty on day 4. It witnessed a jump of around 3-17% compared to 13.62 crores earned on the previous day.

The 4-day total at the Indian box office now stands somewhere between 60.12-62.12 crores. Mohanlal starrer has officially gone past the 50 crore mark and is possibly the fastest Malayalam film to have achieved the feat in the domestic circuit.

Take a look at the L2: Empuraan box office breakdown (net collections) below:

Day 1- 21 crores

Day 2- 11.50 crores

Day 3- 13.62 crores

Day 4: 14-16 crores (estimates)

Total: 60.12-62.12 crores

Highest opening weekends of 2025 in Malayalam cinema

L2: Empuraan was released on Thursday, which means it enjoyed a 4-day extended weekend.

Check out the top opening weekends of Mollywood films in 2025:

L2: Empuraan: 60.12-62.12 crores (estimates) Rekhachithram: 11.36 crores Officer on Duty: 9.13 crores Dominic and the Ladies Purse: 6.45 crores Identity: 5.6 crores Ponman: 3.97 crores Pravinkoodu Shappu: 3.73 crores Oru Jaathi Jathakam: 2.41 crores

Clearly, Mohanlal starrer has scored 437% higher first weekend than Rekhachithram, which also enjoyed a 4-day opening weekend. The action thriller has stolen its #1 spot from the list. But the best is yet to come as it will enjoy another huge day tomorrow due to Eid holiday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 3: Becomes Mohanlal’s Highest-Grosser Post-COVID With 18% Jump Of Saturday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News