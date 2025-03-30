L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, continues to display an impressive hold at ticket windows and post strong numbers. After an extraordinary start, the Mollywood magnum opus witnessed an expected fall on the second day, but still, the collection was solid. Yesterday, on day 3, an upward trend was seen, which helped to get closer to the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Performance on day 3

Despite mixed to unfavorable reviews from critics, the Malayalam action continued its impressive run on Saturday. The Malayalam morning shows opened with a huge 41% occupancy. In the afternoon shows, there was a jump of up to 52%. In the evening shows, again, a rise was seen, and the occupancy was at 59%. Night shows were brilliant, with 65% occupancy.

With such occupancies throughout the day, L2: Empuraan earned 13.62 crores on day 3, driven mostly by the original Malayalam version. This is a jump of 18.43% compared to day 2’s 11.50 crores. Overall, the film earned 46.12 crore net at the Indian box office in the first three days, as per Sacnilk.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 21 crores

Day 2- 11.50 crores

Day 3- 13.62 crores

Total- 46.12 crores

L2: Empuraan is Mohanlal’s highest-grosser post-COVID!

With a collection of 46.12 crores in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has become Mohanlal’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Neru’s 44.83 crores yesterday to grab the top spot.

Take a look at the top grossers of Mohanlal post-COVID (net collection):

L2: Empuraan – 46.12 crores Neru – 44.83 crores Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 21.06 crores Malaikottai Vaaliban – 14.10 crores Barroz – 11 crores

More about the film

The magnum opus is a follow-up to 2019’s Lucifer and part of a planned trilogy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumar, it also stars Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

