The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World lost over five hundred screens this Friday, yet the movie maintains a stronghold at the box office in North America. The Captain America movie has safely got itself out of the 5 lowest-grossing MCU films list in the past few weeks. It might not be a massive feat for a Marvel movie, but it is still better than ending up as one of the least-earning movies in the MCU. Keep scrolling for more.

Captain America 4 recently surpassed the international haul of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the worldwide haul of Eternals. People are keen on watching this MCU flick as the word of mouth for Snow White is too negative. Meanwhile, A Working Man, starring Jason Statham, is also taking away some viewers. It is not all good news for Anthony Mackie’s film, as it needs to earn over $450 million to reach breakeven.

Captain America: Brave New World is on track to cross the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. As per Luiz Fernando’s latest data, it might not happen this weekend, but it will be the film’s last box office milestone in the United States. The MCU flick will continue to earn numbers before ending its theatrical run and is expected to surpass the US haul of another MCU movie in the process.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU film collected a decent $730K on its 7th Friday, a decline of just 35.1% from last Friday despite losing 520 theatres on Thursday in the US. The film has now reached the $194.5 million cume at the North American box office and is eyeing a $2.5 million to $3.5 million collection on its 7th weekend at the North American box office.

Captain America 4 is around $12 million away from the domestic total of Thor: The Dark World. For the unversed, Thor: The Dark World was released in 2013, and it collected $206.36 million during its run at the North American box office. It grossed $438.42 million overseas, and the worldwide haul is $644.78 million.

Captain America: Brave New World, released in cinemas on February 14, collected $209.28 million overseas, bringing the global cume to $403.76 million.

