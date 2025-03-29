Captain America: Brave New World is slowly achieving new milestones at the worldwide box office. It has crossed the global haul of one of the MCU’s controversial movies, Eternals. The film is controversial because it did not earn as much as other films and was also not met with positive reviews. Anthony Mackie’s film is trying its best not to become one of the five lowest-grossing MCU films.

Eternals was released in 2021 and featured a grand cast of the top Hollywood stars. It featured Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The MCU movie featured the immortal beings who came out of hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants. It was directed by Chloe Zhao.

Eternals got only 47% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, who stated, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing — and occasionally confounding — new directions.” Captain America: Brave New World has a slightly better rating of 48%. But Mackie’s film has finally beaten the global haul of Angelina Jolie’s movie to step out of the top 5 lowest-grossing MCU films list.

Captain America 4 collected $381.9K this Thursday at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. The film’s US cume has hit the $193.75 million cume. Internationally, the film has hit the $209.28 million cume, beating the overseas haul of Simu Liu starrer Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Simu’s film had an overseas haul of $207.70 million.

Therefore, Captain America: Brave New World’s worldwide cume has hit the $403.03 million mark, officially surpassing the Eternals’ $402.06 million global haul. With that, Captain America 4 has prevented itself from becoming the fifth lowest-grossing MCU film.

Here are the 5 lowest-grossing films in the MCU

5. Eternals – $402.06 million

4. Black Widow – $379.7 million

3. Captain America: The First Avenger – $370.56 million

2. The Incredible Hulk – $264.77 million

1. The Marvels – $206.13 million

Captain America: Brave New World’s next target is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ $432.2 million global haul. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s film is currently the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 worldwide. Overall, it is the second highest-grossing film of the year, only behind the Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 and its $2.12 billion collection. The MCU movie was released on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

