The most-awaited Malayalam blockbuster, L2: Empuraan, is currently rocking the theaters. However, it has become the latest target of online piracy. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, most of the film was available on illegal torrent sites before its official theatrical release, resulting in a considerable loss for the filmmakers.

The film continues the story of Lucifer and stands to be one of the most awaited projects during this period in Malayalam cinema. Having grand-scale action, intense drama, and a gripping storyline, L2: Empuraan will take the franchise to new highs. Yet, this unfortunate leak has set off critical alarms regarding the safety of digital content and how piracy may eventually impact the box office collections of their film.

L2: Empuraan Makers Respond To Piracy

Following the leak, the production house Aashirvad Cinemas filed complaints against piracy websites hosting the film’s content. The team requested that fans only watch the movie in theaters and refrain from promoting illegal downloads.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and leading actor Mohanlal shared their disappointment in the leak. Industry insiders have called upon authorities to enforce anti-piracy laws and hold those responsible strongly. The creators have teamed up with cybercrime officials to trace the origins of the illegal leak and seek legal action against them.

Will The Leak Affect Box Office Collections?

Despite facing piracy issues, L2: Empuraan has delivered an impressive opening at the box office. According to Sacnilk, The film earned approximately ₹22 crore in India on its first day, while its overseas collection has already crossed $700K in the USA and Canada, marking a strong international debut. However, it is essential to note that these figures may differ from official producer reports and are subject to change with time.

About L2: Empuraan

L2: Empuraan hit theaters on March 27, 2025, and received a mostly positive response from the audience and critics. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, the film is produced under the joint banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions.

The movie features an ensemble cast, with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal in the lead roles. Other notable actors include Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, and Jerome Flynn. With the movie currently running in theaters, seeing its weekend box office collection will be interesting.

