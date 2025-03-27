L2: Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal Fails To Enter Top 5 Total Ticket Pre-Sales For Indian Films On BMS

Mohanlal’s tsunami has finally arrived in the theaters and is hinting at a box office destruction. However, the ticket bookings for the film on BMS, could not turn into the beast it hinted to be. In fact, after a roaring sale on the day of the commencement of the advance booking, things slowed down a bit at least on this front!

Mohanlal Fails To Beat The Top 5

Interestingly, despite shattering records here and there, Mohanlal has failed to beat the top 5 ticket pre-sales for Indian films on BMS, which is ruled by Pushpa 2 with advance ticket sales of a massive 3 million on BMS.

L2: Empuraan Box Office Final Ticket Pre-Sales

The final ticket pre-sales of L2: Empuraan stands at 1.33 million. It surpassed Jr NTR‘s Devara, that registered a ticket sale of 1.31 million in advance on BMS. On the final day before the film released, March 26, Wednesday, Mohanlal’s film registered a ticket sale of 204.7K which is not that bright a number!

Mohanlal Roars In Mollywood!

However, Mohanlal has definitely surpassed the best in Mollywood by a huge margin. The previous best ticket pre-sales for a Mollywood film in 2024 – 25 was Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life, which registered 309K ticket sales in advance on BMS. Mohanlal’s biggie, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has registered 331% higher ticket pre-sales than Prithviraj’s last film!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Indian films on BMS:

Pushpa 2: 3 million Leo: 2.28 million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.72 million Salaar: 1.66 million Jawan: 1.65 million L2: Empuraan: 1.33 million Devara: 1.31 million Animal: 1.26 million Jailer: 1.19 million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 million

Misses A Rare Record

Mohanlal misses a rare record that could have been made if L2: Empuraan could surpass Jawan’s pre-sales. The top 5 films then would have been South Indian biggies, making it a rare achievement!

Day 1 Starts Huge!

The opening day has already started huge for Mohanlal’s film, registering a ticket sale of 7K from 7 – 8 AM, which is much higher than yesterday’s 2K ticket sales on BMS for the same time frame. All eyes are on the opening number!

