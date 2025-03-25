Mohanlal and Mammootty, the legendary icons and closest friends, are set to reunite on screen in an upcoming film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Recently, Mohanlal visited Sabarimala, and reports have surfaced online claiming that he offered a Neeranjanam (a pooja offering) for Mammootty’s well-being.

In fact, we have confirmation that the pooja indeed took place, as Mohanlal himself confirmed it to News18 in a chat. Mohanlal spoke about the deep brotherly bond between them, saying, “He’s like a brother to me. We share everything. Our families are well-connected.”

He mentioned that when he was in Sabarimala, he thought of Mammootty and prayed for him. The news of him offering prayers got leaked because, as Mohanlal put it, “it’s just that somebody there saw the receipts and published this news.”

He further mentioned that Mollywood is a very close-knit community and like a family. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director of Mohanlal’s upcoming project L2: Empuraan, also confirmed their strong friendship by sharing a fun fact, though without revealing too many details.

He said that Mammootty’s house has strict rules about what can and cannot be done, as Mammootty is a disciplined person. However, he added that only one person in the world has the freedom to break those rules without any consequences, and that is Mohanlal.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pooja Hegde Drops Bombshell Revelation About Paid Trolling: “Lakhs Were Being Spent On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News