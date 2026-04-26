The previous episode of General Hospital saw Felicia receive disturbing news about Anna, while Britt sought reassurance from Cassius. Valentin issued a warning, while Cassius was left offended. And then last but not least, Gio and Emma went backstage at Broadway’s hit musical Aladdin.

From intel and suspicions to confrontations and provocation, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 27, 2026

The first episode of the week features Elizabeth getting information about Jason. What will she do with it? Valentin makes a confession. Is it to Carly? Ethan makes Sonny an offer. How will he respond to it? Josslyn questions Dante. Will she get some answers? Sidwell is suspicious. Is it about Ethan?

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tracy issues a warning while Curtis eyes a new suspect. Lucas receives a touching offer. But from whom? When Michael meets with Willow, what new drama will unfold? Jordan opens up to Justine. Will it lead to some leads?

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Lulu is outraged. Is this about Cassius or Rocco? Michael unveils his plan. But to whom? Liz puts Willow on the spot. Is she finally catching onto what has been happening? Josslyn comes into some tantalizing information. Is it about Cassius? Curtis opens up to Laura. How will she respond to him?

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Lucas confronts Carly. Is this about Valentin? Brennan is alarmed. Did he find something out? Britt spills a secret. To whom and about what? Ethan is suspicious. Is this about Sonny, Sidwell, or Ric? When Lucy tries to provoke Ava, is this because of Sidwell? How will the latter respond to the same?

Friday, May 1, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sonny seeking out Britt. Carly’s luck may have run out. Has Brennan found out about Valentin? Jordan’s spirits are lifted by a surprise visitor. When Brook Lynn is agitated, is it about the accident? And then lastly, Cody’s news delights Molly. What could it be?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Agent From Above Still Trending On Netflix—Why This Taiwanese Fantasy Thriller Is A Must-Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News