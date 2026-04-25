The anticipation surrounding the Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage is heating up, and a brand new trailer gives us the first look at the rogue’s gallery this Spider-Man variant is set to face off against. A number of these villains have their comic book origins all the way back to the original comics authored by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Read on to learn more.

1. Silvermane

The primary villain who’s confirmed to be in the show is Silvermane, played by Brendan Gleeson. In the show, Silvermane is an Irish mob boss with a history with Ben Reilly (played by Nicolas Cage), and multiple people are out for his blood. He’s mentally unstable, but he’s smart enough to stay in the game as long as he has, making him a formidable adversary.

In the comics, Silvermane first appeared in the 1969 Spider-Man story arc centered on an ancient clay tablet that the mob boss intended to use to become immortal. Silvermane coerced Doctor Curt Connors (also known as the Lizard) into deciphering the tablets and synthesizing an anti-aging potion, but his scheme eventually backfired as he was de-aged too much. Even after Silvermane’s return, his obsession with his age is a defining characteristic of his comic self, to the point that he eventually converted himself into a cyborg in order to leave his human frailties behind.

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2. Tombstone

The second major villain set to feature in Spider-Noir is Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone, played by Abraham Popoola. In the show, he’s a World War I veteran who’s willing to do whatever it takes to put himself on top, even if it means allying with people like Silvermane.

In the comics, Tombstone originated during Gerry Conway’s run on Spider-Man in the late 1980s and served as a vicious crime boss and albino. In his debut story arc, Tombstone is introduced as someone who was a major menace during the early life of Daily Bugle reporter Robbie Robertson, who was terrorized into submission by the gangster. Tombstone would eventually earn his nickname thanks to the many bodies left in his wake and would eventually get hired by the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, as an assassin on his payroll. Tombstone has also appeared in other Spider-Man adaptations, including the PlayStation video games produced by Insomniac, where he appears as a secondary antagonist. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming and highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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3. Sandman

The third major villain to feature in the show is Flint Marko/Sandman, played by Jack Huston. In the show, Sandman is one of Silvermane’s bodyguards who finds himself in a desperate position as his superpowers seem to be sapping the life force out of him.

In the comics, Sandman was introduced very early on in Spider-Man’s history, with his first appearance being all the way back in 1963 in The Amazing Spider-Man #4, authored by the original creative team of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Sandman has a very tragic backstory in the comics as well, as he was the victim of severe bullying and was eventually expelled from school thanks to getting tangled up with the mob. Eventually, Sandman obtained his powers by fleeing to a nuclear testing site after escaping from prison, and with his new sand abilities, he sought to terrorize Peter Parker’s high school until he was defeated by Spider-Man.

Sandman is also notable for being one of the most prominent members of Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery across a wide variety of media. He was a major villain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and reappeared in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. As with Tombstone, he also had a prominent role as a secondary villain in Insomniac’s video game series.

Sandman and Black Suit Spider-Man in the SAME movie.

Spider-Man 3 was NOT the failure they told you it was. We just weren’t ready. pic.twitter.com/6FFwepZaeR — CHOVE (@chovwenofuru) April 17, 2026

4. Megawatt

The final villain introduced in the trailer is Megawatt, or Dirk Leydon, played by Andrew Lewis Caldwell. In the show, Megawatt is contrasted with the other villains, who are trying to find a way to deal with their problems, by simply being a problem himself. Megawatt only cares about getting his way, no matter who gets hurt in the process.

Megawatt was first introduced in the comics in the 1993 Spider-Man Unlimited series, created by Kurt Busiek and Steven Butler. Megawatt is a relatively minor villain in the overall Spider-Man mythos, and he shares a similar powerset to that of Electro, a far more prominent villain in Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery. In his comic-book battle with Spider-Man, he was eventually subdued and arrested when his energy reserves depleted, but he later managed to escape from prison and start a new life in the film industry.

Andrew Caldwell will play Dirk Leydon, aka Megawatt, in Spider-Noir. The character made exactly one appearance in the pages of Marvel Comics. It was previously believed he was playing Electro. pic.twitter.com/Ym3AJ7oOid — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) April 23, 2026

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