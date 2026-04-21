Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is playing all the cards right. But the film seems to have hit a bit of fatigue at the ticket window, as it enters its fifth week and faces heavy competition from other releases. On its 5th Monday, Day 33, the film has registered a good performance, but not good enough when compared with Dhurandhar!

Prequel VS Sequel

While the sequel started with much bigger numbers than the first part, the original Dhurandhar proved to be a different beast altogether in the long run. On its 5th Monday, the original film sold a staggering 61K tickets on BookMyShow.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 33 BMS Sales

In comparison, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to sell only 39K tickets on BMS on the 33rd day, April 20, the fifth Monday! The sequel performed 36% lower than the first part at the same stage of its theatrical run. However, despite the dip compared to the first part, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller sequel managed to find a spot in the Top 5 fifth Monday ticket sales in 2025-26.

Check out the ticket sales of Indian films of 2025-26 on BMS on the 5th Monday.

Laalo: 67K Dhurandhar: 61K Stree 2: 53K Chhaava: 47K Dhurandhar 2‌: 39K Pushpa 2: 34K Lokah Chapter 1: 29K Mahavatar Narsimha: 28K Animal: 27K Kantara Chapter 1: 24K

The trend shows that while Dhurandhar 2 had a much higher peak, the original film had a more sustainable sale at the ticket window. The total collections are already at a record-breaking level, but the 5th week will decide if it manages to touch the final milestones that stand at a foot’s distance for Ranveer Singh‘s film currently. But never say never, history changes overnight!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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