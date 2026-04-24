The makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have dropped their latest track, ‘WOW’ – a high-energy anthem that’s set to inject instant adrenaline into your playlists.

WOW: Varun Dhawan’s Next Big Dance Banger Is Here

“WOW” is set to dominate both dance floors and playlists thanks to Varun Dhawan’s unparalleled charisma and dhamakedaar dancing skills, Mrunal Thakur’s radiant charm, and Pooja Hegde’s pure glamor.

The single is an exciting, high-energy dance number featuring strong vocals from Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali, and Gill Machhrai composed the music, and Rony and Gill wrote the lyrics. The result is a fresh, punchy, and instantly captivating sound.

With its vibrant visuals, infectious sound, and star-powered appeal, WOW is set to become the soundtrack of celebrations everywhere.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Cast & Release Date

The film, directed by David Dhawan and starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK). It is a family entertainer with elements of humor, romance, and drama. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be released in theaters on May 22.

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