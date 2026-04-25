Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is the second anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s highly acclaimed Chainsaw Man manga, and fans of the anime adaptation’s first season had been waiting for its release with bated breath. Now that the film has had a highly successful theatrical run, its arrival on streaming services isn’t too far behind. Read on to learn more about its streaming release date and what the movie is all about.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Release Date

Crunchyroll, the biggest streaming service dedicated to anime, has announced that Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will be available on its service on April 30, which is Thursday of next week. While the film has been available on home media since December 9 of last year, this will be the first time viewers will be able to stream it.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Plot: Continues Denji’s Story Right After Season 1

The Chainsaw Man movie is a continuation of Studio MAPPA’s first anime adaptation, which ran for 12 episodes from October to December in 2022. This anime adaptation covered the opening chapters of the manga and introduced the main character Denji, a down-on-his-luck teenager who’s indebted to the Yakuza thanks to the actions of his abusive and recently deceased father.

To pay off his debt, Denji works as a devil hunter and risks his life regularly, but soon meets a friendly, dog-like devil named Pochita and becomes friends with him. His Yakuza paymasters soon betray him, forcing him to make a contract with Pochita and awaken as the Chainsaw Man to save himself.

Eventually, Denji is rescued by Makima, who’s the lady in charge of Japan’s Public Security Division, and he goes on to become a professional devil hunter determined to win Makima over. However, as the show goes on, it becomes increasingly clear that Makima is manipulating Denji for her own sinister purposes.

Reze’s Shocking Truth Sets Up A Brutal Clash

In the Reze arc, Denji comes across a mysterious girl who calls herself Reze and works at a café. Denji’s experience with Reze makes him begin to question his single-minded devotion to Makima and his devil hunter duties, and Reze herself takes a shine to him and enjoys their time together.

However, nothing is that simple in the world of Chainsaw Man, as it’s eventually revealed that Reze’s true identity is that of the Bomb Devil, and she works as a terrorist and assassin on the payroll of the USSR. Once she realizes that Denji works for the Public Security Division and can’t just drop everything and run away with her, she turns against him, setting into motion a brutal conflict that can only end in crushing heartbreak.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc is also produced by studio MAPPA, and is directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc Trailer

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