Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the glorious success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, both directed by Aditya Dhar. Before these wins, the actor had passed on several major films, some of which went on to become huge hits. From Kabir Singh to Animal, here’s a look at five projects Ranveer was once considered for and why he chose to walk away.

1. Kabir Singh (2019)

Director – Sandeep Reddy Vanga

– Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDb rating – 7.0/10

– 7.0/10 Where to watch – Prime Video

Kabir Singh was first offered to Ranveer Singh. According to The Times of India, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he began receiving calls from Mumbai about remaking his Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The remake was first pitched to Ranveer, but the actor rejected it, as he felt the script was too dark for him. Shahid Kapoor eventually played the lead role in the film.

2. Sam Bahadur (2023)

Director – Meghna Gulzar

– Meghna Gulzar IMDb rating – 7.7/10

– 7.7/10 Where to watch – Zee5

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, chronicles the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. As per Times Now, Ranveer Singh was initially offered to play the titular role. But the actor was portraying Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83. So he did not want to do yet another biography. The role eventually went to Vicky Kaushal.

3. Shaitan (2011)

Director – Bejoy Nambiar

– Bejoy Nambiar IMDb rating – 7.2/10

– 7.2/10 Where to watch – Prime Video

Shaitan is a thriller film directed by Bejoy Nambiar and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Ranveer’s name was once attached to playing the role of KC. An NDTV report states that Singh was uncomfortable with the film’s explicit scenes. That role was eventually played by Gulshan Devaiah.

4. Bombay Velvet (2015)

Director – Anurag Kashyap

– Anurag Kashyap IMDb rating – 5.5/10

– 5.5/10 Where to watch – NA

Anurag Kashyap’s period epic Bombay Velvet was initially planned to have Ranveer Singh in the lead role. However, the actor could not do the film after its budget escalated. It was eventually bagged by Ranbir Kapoor. The film was a critical and commercial dud.

5. Animal (2023)

Director – Sandeep Reddy Vanga

– Sandeep Reddy Vanga IMDb rating – 6.2/10

– 6.2/10 Where to watch – Netflix

After Kabir Singh, Ranveer Singh was almost set to star in another Vanga film. As per GQ India, Singh turned down the project, and it eventually went to Ranbir Kapoor. The film went on to become a major commercial success.

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