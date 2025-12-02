Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc crossed the $170 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. With that, the film also outgrossed one of the fan-favorite and popular sci-fi flicks of the year globally. It is significant because the film, overtaken by Reze Arc, is part of an old and popular Hollywood franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is on track to hit the $45 million mark at the North American box office. The film was first released in Japan in September, and the global rollout began in October. It has been directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series.

How much has Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected at the worldwide box office?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $630k on its 11th weekend at the box office in Japan, bringing the cumulative collection to an estimated $60.2 million. At the North American box office, it collected $43.1 million so far and is still counting. Therefore, the international collection of the film is approximately $134.1 million. Allied to the North American box office total, the worldwide collection of Reze Arc is $177.2 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $43.1 million

International – $134.1 million

Worldwide – $177.2 million

Surpasses the global haul of Predator: Badlands

Predator: Badlands is the seventh installment in the Predator film franchise, a popular Hollywood film series. This 2025 sci-fi film is also performing well at the box office, having collected over $174.4 million worldwide. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has surpassed the worldwide haul of Predator: Badlands and is now the #23 highest-grossing film of 2025.

What is Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc about?

The Reze Arc follows Denji as he meets Reze, a mysterious and charming girl who seems to offer him the everyday life and romance he’s always wanted. But her true identity as the Bomb Devil turns their connection into a deadly clash, forcing Denji to choose between love and survival as a new threat targets him and the Public Safety division.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

